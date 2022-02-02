Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

