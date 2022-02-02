6 Kreuzer 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9)