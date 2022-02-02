Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Künker (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
