3 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (1)