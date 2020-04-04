Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
