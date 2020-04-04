Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 22, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

