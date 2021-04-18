Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - February 14, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

