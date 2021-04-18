Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 82. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search