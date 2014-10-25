Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1854 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
