Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1853 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 281. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 287 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
