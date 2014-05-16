3 Kreuzer 1853 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 281. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

