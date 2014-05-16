Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1853 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 281. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 287 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search