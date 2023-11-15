Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

