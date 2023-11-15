Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
