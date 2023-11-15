3 Kreuzer 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)