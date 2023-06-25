3 Kreuzer 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)