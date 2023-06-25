Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1869
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
