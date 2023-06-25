Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 1, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1869 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

