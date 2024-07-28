Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

