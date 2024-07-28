Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1868
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
