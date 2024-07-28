3 Kreuzer 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS64 (2) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)