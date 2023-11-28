3 Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

