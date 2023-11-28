Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 190 CZK
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search