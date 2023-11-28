Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 190 CZK
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 4, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

