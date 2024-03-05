3 Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (2) ННР (1) NGC (1)