Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

3 Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

