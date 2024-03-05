Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
3 Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,232 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1601 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
