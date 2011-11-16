Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 53,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
