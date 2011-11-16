Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 2 Thaler 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 53,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden 2 Thaler 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
