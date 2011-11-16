2 Thaler 1855 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 53,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)