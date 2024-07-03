Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1854 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 9,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (29)
  • Möller (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (6)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

