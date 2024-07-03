2 Thaler 1854 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 9,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (15) XF (41) VF (27) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

