Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1854 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 9,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (29)
- Möller (4)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search