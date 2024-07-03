Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4030 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

