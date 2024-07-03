Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4030 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
