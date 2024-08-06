Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1854 B (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Ducat 1854 B - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Ducat 1854 B - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3695 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4345 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1854 B at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

