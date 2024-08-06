Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1854 B (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3695 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4345 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
