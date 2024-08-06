Ducat 1854 B (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1854 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4052 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (13) XF (24) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Künker (19)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)