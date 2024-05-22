Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,7 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
