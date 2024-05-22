Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,7 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Via - July 2, 2021
Seller Via
Date July 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Via - October 16, 2020
Seller Via
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Naumann - October 1, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date October 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

