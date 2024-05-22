Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2911 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (4) VF (1) F (1)