Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1871 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1871 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Via - July 2, 2021
Seller Via
Date July 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Via - October 16, 2020
Seller Via
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Baden Kreuzer 1871 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

