Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
