Kreuzer 1871 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (2) VF (5) No grade (8) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)