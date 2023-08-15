Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) RD (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)