Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1870
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
