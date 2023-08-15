Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1870 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1870 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.

Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - May 17, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Baden Kreuzer 1870 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

