Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1869 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1869 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1755 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1869 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1869 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search