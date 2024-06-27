Kreuzer 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1755 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

