Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1869
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1869 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1755 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Möller (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search