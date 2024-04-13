Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
