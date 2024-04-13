Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1867 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1867 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1867 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1867 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1867 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1867 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 28, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1867 at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

