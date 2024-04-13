Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)