Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)