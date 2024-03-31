Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
