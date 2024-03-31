Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1866 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

