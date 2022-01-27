Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search