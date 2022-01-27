Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1864 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1864 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

