Kreuzer 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 89. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)