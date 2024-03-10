Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1863 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1863 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1863 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search