Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
