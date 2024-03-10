Kreuzer 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62245 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

