Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
