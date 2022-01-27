Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1862 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1862 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

  • Grün (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1862 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

