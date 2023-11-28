Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place November 27, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
