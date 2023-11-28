Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1861 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place November 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Baden Kreuzer 1861 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1861 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search