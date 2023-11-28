Kreuzer 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 85. Bidding took place November 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) RD (2) RB (1) Service PCGS (3)