Kreuzer 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)