Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1860 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1860 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Stephen Album - April 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 15, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1860 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1860 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search