Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
