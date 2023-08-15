Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1859 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,24 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 45. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
