Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1859 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,24 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1117 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 45. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

