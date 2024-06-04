Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

