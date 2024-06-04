Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
