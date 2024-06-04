Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1960 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 23, 2018.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
