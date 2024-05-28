Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,96 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2449 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

