Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,96 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2449 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
