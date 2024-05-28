1/2 Kreuzer 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2449 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)