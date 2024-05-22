Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1870 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1870 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search