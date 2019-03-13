Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

