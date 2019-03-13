Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1867 (Baden, Frederick I)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 4, 2018.
