Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

