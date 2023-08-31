Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,16 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search