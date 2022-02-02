Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1186 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

