1/2 Kreuzer 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1186 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
