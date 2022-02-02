1/2 Kreuzer 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1186 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)