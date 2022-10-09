Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,16 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
