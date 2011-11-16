Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,16 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
