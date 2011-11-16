1/2 Kreuzer 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1)