Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 25, 2023.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
