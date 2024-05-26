Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o. Czech Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Zöttl (2)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

