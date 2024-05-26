1/2 Kreuzer 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place February 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)