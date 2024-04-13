Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1859 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction Karamitsos - June 2, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 2, 2018
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

