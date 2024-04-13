1/2 Kreuzer 1859 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)