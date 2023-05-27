Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1868
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search