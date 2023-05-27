Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" - Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

