Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1868 "Constitution". This copper coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (2)