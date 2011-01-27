Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden no date (1852-1871). Hybrid (Baden, Frederick I)

Variety: Hybrid

Obverse Gulden no date (1852-1871) Hybrid - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden no date (1852-1871) Hybrid - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year no date (1852-1871)
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) . Hybrid. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search