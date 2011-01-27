Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden no date (1852-1871). Hybrid (Baden, Frederick I)
Variety: Hybrid
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year no date (1852-1871)
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) . Hybrid. This silver coin from the times of Frederick I. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search