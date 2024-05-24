Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

