Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1867
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (7)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (31)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (9)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (20)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search