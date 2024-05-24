Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1867 "Shooting Festival". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (55) XF (86) VF (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (8)

