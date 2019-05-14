Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) XF (7)