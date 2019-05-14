Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year no date (1852-1871)
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8530 $
Price in auction currency 7600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of Gulden 1852 "Premium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
