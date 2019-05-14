Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year no date (1852-1871)
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place May 27, 2011.

Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8530 $
Price in auction currency 7600 EUR
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Baden Gulden no date (1852-1871) "Premium" at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
