Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

