Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 680 PLN
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 320 CHF
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

