Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival" (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 15, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 320 CHF
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Gulden 1863 "Shooting Festival", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
