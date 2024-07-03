Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,582 g
  • Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (5)
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1857 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search