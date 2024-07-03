Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (18) XF (52) VF (25) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Gärtner (6)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (2)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (18)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (4)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (7)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

WAG (5)