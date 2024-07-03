Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,582 g
- Pure silver (0,3062 oz) 9,5238 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1857
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1857 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
