Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1818 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1818 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1818 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 10, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1818 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Louis Frederick Coins of Baden in 1818 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search