Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1818 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


123
