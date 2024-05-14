Thaler 1818 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1818 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

