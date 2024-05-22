Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1817 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1817 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1817 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1817 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1817 D at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

