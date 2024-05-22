Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1817 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1817 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
