Thaler 1816 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1816 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

