Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1816 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1816 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1816 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1816 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1816 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

