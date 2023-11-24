Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1816 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1816 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
