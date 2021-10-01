Thaler 1814 D "Type 1814-1818" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1814 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

