Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1814 D "Type 1814-1818" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1814 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
926 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
