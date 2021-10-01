Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1814 D "Type 1814-1818" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1814 D "Type 1814-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1814 D "Type 1814-1818" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1814 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
926 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
Seller BAC
Date May 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

