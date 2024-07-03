Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1814 D "Type 1813-1814" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1814 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (13)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (19)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (4)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search