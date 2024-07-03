Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1814 D "Type 1813-1814" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1814 D "Type 1813-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1814 D "Type 1813-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1814 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Baden Thaler 1814 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

