Thaler 1814 D "Type 1813-1814" (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1814 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

