Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1813 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1813 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
