Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1813 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse Thaler 1813 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse Thaler 1813 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1813 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1813 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Charles Louis Frederick Coins of Baden in 1813 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search