Thaler 1813 D (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1813 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (18) VF (27) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Cayón (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (5)

Künker (10)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (2)