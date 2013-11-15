Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1818 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search