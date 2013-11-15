6 Kreuzer 1818 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2)