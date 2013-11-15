Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1818 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

