Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1817 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Charles Louis Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Charles Louis Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

