Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1817 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Charles Louis Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1817
- Ruler Charles Louis Frederick (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
