6 Kreuzer 1817 (Baden, Charles Louis Frederick)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Charles Louis Frederick struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4)